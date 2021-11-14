Advertisement

8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Eight residents of a nursing home in Connecticut have died during a coronavirus outbreak, while 89 residents and employees have tested positive for the disease.

That’s according to officials at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan. The outbreak began Sept. 30.

Nursing home officials said Friday that the eight residents who died had serious health problems.

Those who tested positive included 67 residents and 22 staff members.

The Republican-American reports the outbreak did not spread to a nearby assisted living center.

The nursing home, which houses 82 residents, is continuing biweekly testing and has suspended most in-person visitation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detrick Kelton Ocampo, 23, has been charged with killing his mother, Tanya Ocampo.
Son charged with killing his mother in Lauderdale County
Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
New details in arrest of Kemper Co. football coach
Surveillance footage shows two men breaking into a woman’s home on North Lakeland Drive...
Home break-in caught on camera
Attorney General Lynn Fitch said investigators encountered 49 potential victims and made 13...
10 days, 13 arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi
BRADY RUSHING RETIRES
WTOK’s morning “King” retires after 43 years at the station

Latest News

21st annual Run for Hope
21st annual Run for Hope hosted Saturday
One teacher is helping his students experience the real-world value of STEM.
LCSD teacher expose students to STEM careers
The family raised money at the event to help pay for Tylin's medical bill.
Support march held for 6-year-old shot at Newton Elementary
The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise