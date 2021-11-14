First freeze expected Sunday morning, warmer temperatures ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tonight: We’ll stay clear for the overnight hours, allowing us to cool quickly into the lower 30′s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of East Mississippi and West Alabama starting at 11:00pm Saturday night and lasting until 9:00am Sunday morning.

Sunday:We’ll keep the skies clear all day on Sunday. We’ll also warm very quickly once the sun rises, into the middle 60′s for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 30′s overnight into Monday

.Monday through Wednesday: A warming trend will start on Monday with temperatures in the mid 60′s and clear skies. Lows will dip into the upper 40′s overnight into Tuesday. We’ll start seeing temperatures climb back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. We climb further into the mid 70′s for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 50′s.

Thursday through Saturday: A cold front will pass through the area Thursday, bumping showers and storm chances up. Highs will climb into the lower 70′s and lows will drop to the mid 50′s. Friday dries back out with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60′s. We’ll keep the mostly cloudy skies for Saturday with highs in the mid 60′s and lows in the upper 40′s.

