Fundraiser held for woman fighting against cancer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A car show fundraiser was held at Singing Brakeman Park in Meridian to help raise money for a woman that’s fighting against stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

It was a car show that had classic and modern-day cars for people to look at.

There was live music, food, fellowship, but people didn’t forget the main reason they were there.

Ginger Minchew was the name that was on everyone’s minds as she has been fighting against cancer for some time.

Her husband, Mike Minchew talks about the struggle of his wife’s diagnosis.

“Well, there are times that it will get you done – you just got to stay strong. You rely on God and stay strong because she needs it all. It is amazing how people came out for this,” said Mike Minchew.

Mike thanks everyone for supporting his wife in their time of need.

