LCSD teacher expose students to STEM careers

Southeast Middle School
One teacher is helping his students experience the real-world value of STEM.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One teacher is helping his students experience the real-world value of science, technology, engineering, and math through hands-on learning opportunities.

An 8th-grade teacher from Southeast Middle School partnered with the Meridian Community College to expose students to the possibilities of careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

72 of Mr. Dunham Shirley’s 8th-grade science students traveled to MCC to do science experiments.

“It allows our students to really see firsthand of what a real science lab looks like and how real science happens.  A lot of these students hear about science, hear about this and hear about that. If we really get to come to provide hands-on opportunities, it helps drive the pint home,” said 8th-grade science teacher, Dunham Shirley.

Organizers said they plan to do more events like this to expose the student to different career fields.

