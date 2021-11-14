Advertisement

Meridian heading towards becoming the marathon hub of Mississippi

Meridian becoming Mississippi marathon hub
Meridian becoming Mississippi marathon hub(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - By the end of 2021, Meridian will have hosted nearly 20 races with 12 of those races involving running.

The growing number of races in the Queen City is attracting runners from not only around Mississippi but all around the country.

“The marathon that’s next weekend will be bringing in folks from 21 different states. The scorpion trail run brings in, I think we had 15 to 16 states represented in the last scorpion run, we’re expecting more than that this year. The triathlon brings in folks from out of town. Even the obstacle course race, the phoenix at Bonita, brings in people from out of town who like that sort of race,” said Time2Run owner, Tim Irvine.

One major benefit from the influx of runners flocking here for an event is the boost in the local economy.

“You’ll get folks from far away who come here to check Mississippi off their lists of races. They may stay two nights in a hotel here, they’re going to go out and enjoy the restaurants we have here in town. Hopefully, they’ll visit the Max and the Children’s museum and maybe take in some of the other sights that we have to offer here in Meridian,” said Irvine.

The goal of having more tourism come to the city is being headed by all of the races in the city, allowing visitors to see the growth and beauty of downtown.

“We’re building a tourism economy here in downtown Meridian, and the entire city as well. It is a catalyst for bringing new people into our community and let them experience what we all know, that this is a beautiful, vibrant, growing downtown. The impact, you can measure it in dollars, but it’s amazing to have a way to bring people into your downtown so that they can see what we see,” said Jerome Trahan, general manager at Threefoot Brewery.

Some of the larger races could bring as many as 400 people to downtown.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detrick Kelton Ocampo, 23, has been charged with killing his mother, Tanya Ocampo.
Son charged with killing his mother in Lauderdale County
Surveillance footage shows two men breaking into a woman’s home on North Lakeland Drive...
Home break-in caught on camera
Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
New details in arrest of Kemper Co. football coach
Attorney General Lynn Fitch said investigators encountered 49 potential victims and made 13...
10 days, 13 arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

Latest News

State elected officials are working on a math initiative in an effort to boost scores.
Last in math: Alabama politicians look for ways to close gap
Christmas is six weeks away, the same amount of time it takes to be fully vaccinated with the...
Deadline to be fully vaccinated by Christmas, other holidays ends soon
Car Show
Car Show
Broadband
High Speed Internet