Meridian heading towards becoming the marathon hub of Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - By the end of 2021, Meridian will have hosted nearly 20 races with 12 of those races involving running.

The growing number of races in the Queen City is attracting runners from not only around Mississippi but all around the country.

“The marathon that’s next weekend will be bringing in folks from 21 different states. The scorpion trail run brings in, I think we had 15 to 16 states represented in the last scorpion run, we’re expecting more than that this year. The triathlon brings in folks from out of town. Even the obstacle course race, the phoenix at Bonita, brings in people from out of town who like that sort of race,” said Time2Run owner, Tim Irvine.

One major benefit from the influx of runners flocking here for an event is the boost in the local economy.

“You’ll get folks from far away who come here to check Mississippi off their lists of races. They may stay two nights in a hotel here, they’re going to go out and enjoy the restaurants we have here in town. Hopefully, they’ll visit the Max and the Children’s museum and maybe take in some of the other sights that we have to offer here in Meridian,” said Irvine.

The goal of having more tourism come to the city is being headed by all of the races in the city, allowing visitors to see the growth and beauty of downtown.

“We’re building a tourism economy here in downtown Meridian, and the entire city as well. It is a catalyst for bringing new people into our community and let them experience what we all know, that this is a beautiful, vibrant, growing downtown. The impact, you can measure it in dollars, but it’s amazing to have a way to bring people into your downtown so that they can see what we see,” said Jerome Trahan, general manager at Threefoot Brewery.

Some of the larger races could bring as many as 400 people to downtown.

