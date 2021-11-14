State AG impressed with state-wide raids

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the successful conclusion of 10 days of human trafficking operations across the state.

In total, investigators encountered 49 potential victims; made 13 arrests for crimes including human trafficking, promoting prostitution, and statutory rape.

The investigation also developed multiple leads that may mean additional arrests and victim recoveries in the future.

“I witnessed the outstanding work of these law enforcement officers and victim advocates in action,” Fitch said. “Their professionalism, skill and true compassion for the victims they encounter is inspiring.

“They embody the commitment of this Office, and I believe the commitment of the people of Mississippi, to end the scourge of human trafficking in our communities and to help its victims move forward with hope and dignity.”

Operations were conducted between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10 in Southaven, Starkville, Jackson, Meridian, Hattiesburg, and Jackson and Harrison Counties.

Attorney General’s Office investigators and prosecutors teamed up with law enforcement from:

·Forrest County Sheriff’s Office

·Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

·Biloxi Police Department

· Columbia Police Department

· Madison Police Department

· Meridian Police Department

· Pearl Police Department

·Southaven Police Department

Starkville Police Department

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics

Mississippi Department of Corrections

Mississippi Gaming Commission

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Federal Bureau of Investigation Drug Enforcement Administration

“This is about helping people,” Fitch said. “It is about achieving justice, and it is about ensuring Mississippi parents can rest easy at night knowing their children are safe.

“We will continue to work with our partners in federal, state and local law enforcement to make it clear to traffickers that Mississippi’s daughters and sons are off-limits.”

Citizens who want to report suspected human trafficking can call in their tips to 1-888-373-7888 or text INFO to 233733.

