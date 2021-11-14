Advertisement

UTSA escapes upset, rallying to beat Southern Miss 27-17

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Frank Harris passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards and No. 15 UTSA overcame a sluggish performance to beat Southern Mississippi 27-17 and remain undefeated.

UTSA, Georgia and Cincinnati are the only remaining unbeaten FBS teams following No. 8 Oklahoma’s 27-14 loss at No. 13 Baylor.

The Roadrunners (10-0, 6-0 in Conference-USA) needed late defensive stands to avoid an upset by the Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-6).

