8 -year-old dead after car crash in Lauderdale County

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed an 8-year-old died after a car crash on I-20 in Lauderdale county Sunday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol released the following statement:

“At approximately 3:07 p.m. on November 14, 2021, MHP responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-20 in Lauderdale County. A 2015 Lexus R35 driven by 42-year-old Meiko Thompson of Kenner, LA, was westbound on I-20 when the front of her vehicle collided with the rear of a westbound 2021 Kenworth T680 driven by 24-year-old Timothy Mobley of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Mrs. Thompson received severe injuries and was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson. An eight-year-old male passenger in the Lexus received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other injuries reported from the crash.”

This accident remains under investigation by MHP.

