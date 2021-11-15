Billie Jean Reid, 92, died Saturday, November 14, 2021, at her Coffeeville home with her family by her side.

Billie Jean was born November 15, 1928, in West Bend, Alabama, to Frank and Helen White Sr. She had two brothers and five sisters. She was a 1945 graduate of Coffeeville High School. She married Charles Henry Reid Sr. on March 29, 1946, and they had four children: Margaret Helen, Lillian, Sharon, and Charles Jr. Billie Jean worked at Vanity Fair in Jackson, Alabama, and was a lifelong homemaker. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Coffeeville.

Billie Jean enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, and above all loved spending time with her family. She penned the Coffeeville personal news for the Clarke County Democrat for many years. She enjoyed card games and taught many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren the game of Mexican Train.

Billie Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Reid Sr., parents, Frank and Helen White Sr., brothers Frank White Jr. and John White, sisters, Hester Clardy, Lucille Anderson, and Mary Ownbey. She is survived by her children, Margaret (Wilson) Jordan, Lillian Reid, Sharon (Sidney) Johnson, and Charles (Connie) Reid Jr, her sister, Louise Harvey, six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express our thanks for the support and wonderful care given by Southern Care Hospice Services, Johnny Reid, Julia Ann Deas, Mary Ellen Huckabee, and Judy Holcombe.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at White Cemetery in West Bend with Nicholas Reid and Bro. Steven Crigler officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty-minutes prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Reid, Robert Cox, Frederick Williams, Jimmy Corgill, Richard Harvey, and Charlie Latham. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Anderson, Johnny Reid, George Vogtner, Howard Harvey, Terry Harvey, and George Reid.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler