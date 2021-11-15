Children’s museum wraps up guest artist series

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Children got the chance to embrace their musical talents earlier today.

Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian finished up their guest artist series by bringing in guest artist Richelle Putnam to introduce kids to music. Putnam brought along her guitar, ukulele, and more for kids to play. During the lessons, she also taught the children the importance of music in storytelling.

“We know that music is the universal language, everyone understands music. What’s so wonderful about this workshop is that the kids will get to experience the instruments themselves. I have a guitar for them to play, mandolin, ukulele, drums, so they can be a part of the music,” said Putnam.

