Advertisement

Children’s museum wraps up guest artist series

Guest artist series wraps up
Guest artist series wraps up(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Children got the chance to embrace their musical talents earlier today.

Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian finished up their guest artist series by bringing in guest artist Richelle Putnam to introduce kids to music. Putnam brought along her guitar, ukulele, and more for kids to play. During the lessons, she also taught the children the importance of music in storytelling.

“We know that music is the universal language, everyone understands music. What’s so wonderful about this workshop is that the kids will get to experience the instruments themselves. I have a guitar for them to play, mandolin, ukulele, drums, so they can be a part of the music,” said Putnam.

For a full list of upcoming events at the children’s museum, please visit their website: https://mschildrensmuseum.org/meridian/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detrick Kelton Ocampo, 23, has been charged with killing his mother, Tanya Ocampo.
Son charged with killing his mother in Lauderdale County
Surveillance footage shows two men breaking into a woman’s home on North Lakeland Drive...
Home break-in caught on camera
Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
New details in arrest of Kemper Co. football coach
Attorney General Lynn Fitch said investigators encountered 49 potential victims and made 13...
10 days, 13 arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

Latest News

The family paid tribute to Dennis Huggins in a special Sunday service.
Family paid tribute to son that died in house fire 16 years ago
Meridian becoming Mississippi marathon hub
Meridian heading towards becoming the marathon hub of Mississippi
State elected officials are working on a math initiative in an effort to boost scores.
Last in math: Alabama politicians look for ways to close gap
Christmas is six weeks away, the same amount of time it takes to be fully vaccinated with the...
Deadline to be fully vaccinated by Christmas, other holidays ends soon