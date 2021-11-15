Advertisement

The City of Vicksburg holds send off celebration for Miss Mississippi

Holly Brand will represent this state at Miss America competition in December
Brand competes in preliminary competition December 10th and 11th at Miss America.
Brand competes in preliminary competition December 10th and 11th at Miss America.(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi is preparing to represent this state at the 100th Anniversary of Miss America. Sunday afternoon, the City of Vicksburg hosted the official send-off for Holly Brand, who could become the second Miss Mississippi from Meridian to win the Miss America crown.

Holly Brand will represent this state during the 100th Anniversary of the Miss America...
Holly Brand will represent this state during the 100th Anniversary of the Miss America competition in December.(WLBT)

Miss Mississippi 2021 Holly Brand has been making public appearances since she won the title in June. She has also racked up hundreds of miles across the state.

Brand said, “I think it has been great to connect with all Mississippians from the schools. I had a lot of Veteran’s Day events this past week. My brother is a United States Marine, so of course, I love staying connected to our military and our veterans. But I think it is just interesting Miss Mississippi doesn’t just get to connect with one group. She is connected and available to all Mississippians, and so I’m about to pick up car number 5, miles wise. Car number 3 got two turns, so when I pick up car number 5, I think I’m about two thousand miles away, maybe before Miss America, we’ll see.”

Sunday afternoon, family, friends, and supporters gather at the Vicksburg City Auditorium for the Miss America Send Off. Brand says support across the state has been more than she could ask for.

“Thank you to the whole state for being so supportive of me, not just through my dream to Miss America, but as Miss Mississippi. I’ve never felt more supported and more loved and cared for than I have in my entire life, and I credit that to Mississippians and the Board of Directors for the Miss Mississippi Corporation”, Brand said.

Brand says she is thankful to people across the state for their support and encouragement.
Brand says she is thankful to people across the state for their support and encouragement.(WLBT)

Miss Mississippi has already met her fellow Miss America candidates. Preliminary competition begins on December 10th in Connecticut.

“It’s more than just the crowns and gowns that we see on TV. It’s so much more than that. And I didn’t realize that that was — I didn’t realize that was necessarily in the job description. I just kind of thought that I would go places, mix and mingle, but it is so much more than that. I get to impact people from 2-92 and share with them who Miss America is and why we’re relevant”, said Brand.

Brand hopes to become the second Miss Mississippi from Meridian to wear the Miss America Crown, joining Susan Akin, who won the national competition in 1986.

Brand could become the fifth Miss Mississippi to win the Miss America title.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP confirmed an 8-year-old died after a car crash on I-20 in Lauderdale county Sunday afternoon.
8 -year-old dead after car crash in Lauderdale County
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
The family paid tribute to Dennis Huggins in a special Sunday service.
Family paid tribute to son that died in house fire 16 years ago
A Mother's Journey - Lynlee Nichols
‘I gave birth to a child I’d never seen’: A mother’s miracle COVID journey
Detrick Kelton Ocampo, 23, has been charged with killing his mother, Tanya Ocampo.
Son charged with killing his mother in Lauderdale County

Latest News

Freed U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is shown with Bill Richardson Monday.
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed
FILE - Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., attends a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce,...
Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s makes super-sized peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving dessert
Milder days are ahead
Milder days are ahead
mcm guest artist
Children's Museum guest artist