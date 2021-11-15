Co-workers remember Tanya Ocampo

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A woman who died tragically in Lauderdale County last week was not only beloved member of the community, but also an instructor at Meridian Community College. Tanya Ocampo’s co-workers remembered her Monday for the impact she had on their lives.

“When you say teacher, they should put a picture in the dictionary right under that because that’s her,” said Flora Sumrall, a co-worker and friend of Ocampo. “She loved her students and if you met any of them in the hall, you will see how much they love her.”

Sumrall explained that Ocampo was enthusiastic when it came to MCC. Her students loved her as much as she loved them. They say Ocampo had school spirit like no other.

“I think she has as many MCC t-shirts as the bookstore. You could always find her in MCC attire. She loved being here at MCC.”

Ocampo started at Meridian Community College in 2012. She was a program coordinator for Medical Office Management Technology.

“There were certainly times where she could be a tough instructor,” said Josh Taylor, business division chairman and friend of Ocampo. “I think that her students believed 1,000 percent that she believed in them. She wanted to see all of her students get to where they were trying to get to.”

Ocampo’s picture can be found everywhere on campus; on brochures and banners. In Smith Hall, right outside of her classroom, a makeshift memorial was setup. It became a way for students to write messages and share their thoughts about her.

“She had a spirit for teaching. She had a soul for teaching and was enthusiastic about it. She genuinely enjoyed seeing the students’ progress and get to where they were trying to get to.”

Counselors from Weems Mental Health were at MCC Monday to offer discussion and help to those impacted by Ocampo’s passing.

“It’s going to take me a while to start saying, ‘she was’ instead of ‘she is’. I’m still looking out the window because people make mistakes,” Sumrall said. “I keep thinking she’s going to drive up and bounce in with that little bounce. ‘I’m sorry, Sumrall. My phone died.’ That’s Ocampo.”

Ocampo’s son, Detrick Kelton Ocampo, is charged with killing her and remains in the Lauderdale County Jail. His bond was set at $250,000.

