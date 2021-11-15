Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 806 new cases, 16 new deaths reported from weekend

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 806 new cases, 15 new deaths and 25 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 806 new cases, 15 new deaths and 25 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

The MSDH states 10,203 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state in the charts below:

