ESPN’s College GameDay at the Grove

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay was on set at Ole Miss’s campus on Saturday. Thousands of fans were in attendance for the, some did not even sleep.

“I’ve been here since 1:30,” said Layton Hammett, Ole Miss fan.

Reed Smith said, “I’ve been here since 2:00 [AM]”

The signs were up before the sun and the famous College GameDay tradition of humorous signs on the set held true in Oxford. All with a ton of different jokes and meanings.

Ole Miss fan from Florida, Earl Connell said, “Well there’s a group of guys I’m real good friends with that are scattered all over the country right now. So between the four of us we have a little app that’s called Marco Polo and everytime we go somewhere we use Marco Polo to communicate and so I win a bet and we do scratchies and all the money goes to kids for high school. We pat each other scratchies if we get on TV with it.”

“Got the Lane Train here,” said Kristen Perrigo, an Ole Miss fan. “We’re on the Lane Train and we’re looking at the things that can’t stop us especially Texas A&M.”

Fans and students lined the GameDay set looking forward to the celebrity guest appearences that included Matt James and Tyler Cameron for ABC’s the Bachelor.

“Last time GameDay was here we beat Alabama who was the number one team in the country,” said Cameron. “So we’re going to take care of A and M this is going to be a big game for us.”

An environment unlike anything else in college football, finally back in Oxford. This was only College GameDay’s second trip to Ole Miss in the shows 35 years. There was nothing but excitement for all those in attendance.

“I couldn’t imagine a better place to do it,” said Matt James. “This environment, these two teams. Two of the best teams in the country. The best place to tailgate in the country. It’s going to be a long day. I’m excited for tonight.”

Long time Ole Miss fan Lauren Farley said, “Its really cool because its the first time they’ve been back in a long time. But it’s going to be really fun.”

History was made on the GameDay set with head coach Lane Kiffin being the first hosting head coach to join the “Pick’em Challenge” at the end of the show. He did choose Ole Miss but all the fans were waiting to see which helmet Lee Corso was going to pick to win the Texas A&M vs Ole Miss game.

Coach Corso is going with the Rebels against Texas A&M ‼️ pic.twitter.com/UjJOwFZQE9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 13, 2021

Lee Corso did pick Ole Miss to win the game and they were able to. The Rebels beat the Aggies 29-19 in Vaught Hemmingway Stadium.

Ole Miss moves up to number 10 in the AP Top 25 rankings. The Rebels will play Vanderbilt on Saturday.

