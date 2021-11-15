Advertisement

Eutaw man dead after car crash in Sumter County

ALEA Highway Patrol said one man is dead after a car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 59,...
ALEA Highway Patrol said one man is dead after a car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 59, north of York.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The ALEA Highway Patrol said one man is dead after a car crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 59, north of York.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol released the following statement:

“A two-vehicle crash at approximately 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, has claimed the life of a Eutaw man. Ronald J. Daniels, 44, was killed when the 2015 Nissan Maxima he was driving collided head-on with a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Mellisa L. Council, 44, of Riverdale, Ga. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 59 near the 23-mile marker, approximately five miles north of York. Council was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.”

