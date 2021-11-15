Family paid tribute to son that died in house fire 16 years ago

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been 16 years since a local family lost their loved one, Dennis Huggins in a house fire.

The family paid tribute to him in a special Sunday service.

The Huggins family went through a devastating loss in 2005 when they lost Dennis Huggins who was a son, a brother, and a father. And here’s their tribute to him.

The Huggins family gave worship Sunday at the First Apostolic Church of Meridian. The family also honored Dennis in the service by sharing their thoughts about him.

“I realized that this was the year that it just snapped that I didn’t have my brother. I knew that I had to push on, go on, and I had to continue,” said Dennis Huggins younger brother, Daniel Huggins.

Dennis’s younger brother Daniel gave an emotional speech to honor the memory of Dennis.

“I couldn’t sleep at night when my mom asked me to do a tribute. I didn’t want to write a speech in something that it seems like that I was just writing this poem. I wanted to like if my brother was standing in front of me and we were doing a tribute. I wanted it to be I was having a conversation with him. I titled it “up to speed” because I want to let him know since you’ve been gone since 2005. Let me bring you up to speed of where all the kids, mother, father, church, and the community,” said Daniel Huggins.

Dennis died of carbon monoxide poisoning due to the house fire. Other family members got out of the house safely. Dennis was asleep when the fire took place. He was only 24.

“That’s what gives me comfort to know that God brought the rest of us out. If he would want to, he could have brought Dennis out. But Dennis had to serve a purpose. His journey and purpose were completed. It hurt, and I miss him still, but I know God is a good god,” said Dennis Huggins’s mother, Pearl Huggins.

The family said Dennis loved going to church and playing the drums.

He was active in the youth ministry and served as junior deacon and minister of music.

