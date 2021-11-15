First Responders: Braxton Scarborough

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responders we head to Collinsville where we met up with Braxton Scarborough. He’s the training officer for Collinsville Fire Department.

“People don’t understand what it’s like. When the pager goes off somebody needs help and we are there to help,” Scarborough said.

Braxton Scarborough has been certified and with the Collinsville Fire Department since 2017. He’s 22-years-old and says he grew up around the fire service and the department.

“My dad and my grandpa are on the department,” Scarborough explained. “Every time the pager went off, I would come up here with them and I’ve stuck with it ever since.”

Scarborough said he finds it rewarding when the department can help someone on one of their worst days.

“Every call is different. You roll up to a house fire and the family comes out and thanks you for what you do. If you save their house or if you can’t, they’ll still thank you for doing what you can do,” Scarborough said.

Recently, Scarborough has gone through some medical issues. He said that’s not stopping him from doing what he loves to do.

“I keep doing it because my heart is in it and I like serving the community. If nobody is there to answer the call then they’re not getting any help,” Scarborough said.

The fire service runs through Scarborough’s family. His father is David Scarborough. He’s the assistant fire chief in Collinsville. We highlighted his father on First Responders in 2018.

“I can go to him about any training ideas that I might have. He will tell me to go with it or not go with it. It’s real helpful working with him,” said Scarborough.

He said that he will continue in the fire service for as long as possible.

