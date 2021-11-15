Advertisement

First Responders: Braxton Scarborough

Collinsville firefighter Braxton Scarborough is our latest First Responder.
Collinsville firefighter Braxton Scarborough is our latest First Responder.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responders we head to Collinsville where we met up with Braxton Scarborough. He’s the training officer for Collinsville Fire Department.

“People don’t understand what it’s like. When the pager goes off somebody needs help and we are there to help,” Scarborough said.

Braxton Scarborough has been certified and with the Collinsville Fire Department since 2017. He’s 22-years-old and says he grew up around the fire service and the department.

“My dad and my grandpa are on the department,” Scarborough explained. “Every time the pager went off, I would come up here with them and I’ve stuck with it ever since.”

Scarborough said he finds it rewarding when the department can help someone on one of their worst days.

“Every call is different. You roll up to a house fire and the family comes out and thanks you for what you do. If you save their house or if you can’t, they’ll still thank you for doing what you can do,” Scarborough said.

Recently, Scarborough has gone through some medical issues. He said that’s not stopping him from doing what he loves to do.

“I keep doing it because my heart is in it and I like serving the community. If nobody is there to answer the call then they’re not getting any help,” Scarborough said.

The fire service runs through Scarborough’s family. His father is David Scarborough. He’s the assistant fire chief in Collinsville. We highlighted his father on First Responders in 2018.

“I can go to him about any training ideas that I might have. He will tell me to go with it or not go with it. It’s real helpful working with him,” said Scarborough.

He said that he will continue in the fire service for as long as possible.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detrick Kelton Ocampo, 23, has been charged with killing his mother, Tanya Ocampo.
Son charged with killing his mother in Lauderdale County
Surveillance footage shows two men breaking into a woman’s home on North Lakeland Drive...
Home break-in caught on camera
Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
New details in arrest of Kemper Co. football coach
Attorney General Lynn Fitch said investigators encountered 49 potential victims and made 13...
10 days, 13 arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

Latest News

ALEA Highway Patrol said one man is dead after a car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 59,...
Eutaw man dead after car crash in Sumter County
Guest artist series wraps up
Children’s museum wraps up guest artist series
The family paid tribute to Dennis Huggins in a special Sunday service.
Family paid tribute to son that died in house fire 16 years ago
Meridian becoming Mississippi marathon hub
Meridian heading towards becoming the marathon hub of Mississippi