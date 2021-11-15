Graveside services for Glenna Bailey Rolison, 97, of Pushmataha will be Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 2 P.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Butler with Rev. Lyle Meador and Rev. Tim Craddock officiating.

Mrs. Rolison passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Hospice Ministries, Inc. in Ridgeland, Mississippi. She was born January 10, 1924, in Butler, Alabama, to J.L. Bailey and Effie Burns Bailey.

Survivors include her children, E.T. Rolison, Jr. (Joan) of Mobile and Wren B. Rolison of Pushmataha; and granddaughter, Robin Rolison of Mobile.

She was preceded in death by her husband, E.T. “Bud” Rolison, Sr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Children’s Home/Embrace Alabama Kids at 3140 Zelda Court, Suite 100, Montgomery, Alabama 36177-9257.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.