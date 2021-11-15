Advertisement

Glenna Bailey Rolison

Glenna Bailey Rolison
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Glenna Bailey Rolison, 97, of Pushmataha will be Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 2 P.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Butler with Rev. Lyle Meador and Rev. Tim Craddock officiating.

Mrs. Rolison passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Hospice Ministries, Inc. in Ridgeland, Mississippi. She was born January 10, 1924, in Butler, Alabama, to J.L. Bailey and Effie Burns Bailey.

Survivors include her children, E.T. Rolison, Jr. (Joan) of Mobile and Wren B. Rolison of Pushmataha; and granddaughter, Robin Rolison of Mobile.

She was preceded in death by her husband, E.T. “Bud” Rolison, Sr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Children’s Home/Embrace Alabama Kids at 3140 Zelda Court, Suite 100, Montgomery, Alabama 36177-9257.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

MHP confirmed an 8-year-old died after a car crash on I-20 in Lauderdale county Sunday afternoon.
8 -year-old dead after car crash in Lauderdale County
The family paid tribute to Dennis Huggins in a special Sunday service.
Family paid tribute to son that died in house fire 16 years ago
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
A Mother's Journey - Lynlee Nichols
‘I gave birth to a child I’d never seen’: A mother’s miracle COVID journey
ALEA Highway Patrol said one man is dead after a car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 59,...
Eutaw man dead after car crash in Sumter County

Latest News

Mr. Leroy Jones, Sr.
Billie Jean Reid
Jo Anne Miller
Christmas in the Highlands
Christmas in the Highlands makes its return after a year hiatus