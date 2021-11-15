Advertisement

Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The kickoff time was announced Monday for the Alabama and Auburn game. The Iron Bowl is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The matchup will be at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The game will be the 86th meeting in the all-time series, dating back to 1892. Alabama has the series advantage, 47-37-1. The two teams last met on Nov. 28, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, as the Crimson Tide came away with a 42-13 win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP confirmed an 8-year-old died after a car crash on I-20 in Lauderdale county Sunday afternoon.
8 -year-old dead after car crash in Lauderdale County
The family paid tribute to Dennis Huggins in a special Sunday service.
Family paid tribute to son that died in house fire 16 years ago
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
A Mother's Journey - Lynlee Nichols
‘I gave birth to a child I’d never seen’: A mother’s miracle COVID journey
ALEA Highway Patrol said one man is dead after a car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 59,...
Eutaw man dead after car crash in Sumter County

Latest News

Freed U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is shown with Bill Richardson Monday.
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed
FILE - Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., attends a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce,...
Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection
Gov. Tate Reeves and Accelerate Mississippi Executive Director, Ryan Miller, will discuss the...
Eliminating income tax, critical race theory included in Gov. Reeves’ 2023 budget proposal
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) sets up to pass during the first half of an NCAA...
10 finalists unveiled for 2021 Conerly Trophy