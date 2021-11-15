Funeral service for Jo Anne Miller will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Chunky Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Moore, Rev. Kelly Jordan, Rev. Paul Davis, and Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Burial will be held at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. following service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Jo Anne Miller, age 83, of Hickory passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on November 12, 2021.

Jo Anne was a devoted church member of Chunky Baptist Church for the past 20 years and a former member of Oakland Heights Baptist Church of Meridian. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and supported missions with a generous spirit. When asked to help in any area of the church she was always willing to lend her help in an unselfish manner. She was a retired registered nurse for over 40 years serving the local community. Jo Anne was a talented cook, seamstress, and steadfast friend. She was a loving wife, Momma, and NaNoo who loved her family with all her heart. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years Glenn Miller; children, Kim Benton (Gary) and Tim Miller (Penny); grandchildren, Jessica Thomas (Tyler), Matthew Sistrunk (Erika), Nathan Miller (Brett), Claire Moorehead (James), Kameron Burnham (Lance), Abby Goodsell (Michael); 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Lynn Pace (Charles); numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, W.E. and Annie Edwards, and sister, Mary Jane Burns.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Thomas, Mark Beavers, Blake Beavers, Greg Beavers, Jeff Lowe, Jason Collier, Jerry Todd, and Lance Burnham.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The family request memorial donations be made to Chunky Baptist Church, Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, or Gideons International.

The family extends its deepest gratitude to devoted caregivers Michelle Goforth, Lynn Wright, Tonia Amos, and the staff of Southern Care Hospice.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Chunky Baptist Church.