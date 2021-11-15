Advertisement

Mark Ingram II honored to make Saints history

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram leaves the field after a loss to the Tennessee...
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram leaves the field after a loss to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mark Ingram’s roundabout way of reaching the top of the Saints’ all-time leading rusher list makes the story that much better. When he left following the 2018 season, less than 100 yards shy of the record, it felt like he was leaving something on the table, like an incomplete story with the black and gold.

When he returned, during his first session with the media, Ingram said everyone, including himself, knew he’d be back in New Orleans one day. And sure enough, upon his return, it became clear it was just a matter of time before he reached the all-time record.

“I’m thankful for all of my teammates, coaches and anyone along the way, my wife, my kids, my parents,” says Ingram. “Anyone who’s loved me or poured into me over these years of my life, I’m thankful for them. I’m appreciative of them. I couldn’t have done it without anyone I just mentioned.”

And just as important is the role that Deuce McAllister, the previous record-holder, played in helping Ingram reach this milestone. While recent history shows Ingram has a steady, reliable and highly productive back, it wasn’t an easy first few seasons as the 2009 Heisman Trophy winner.

“When things weren’t necessarily ideal, whether it was my role in the offense or injuries, whatever it may have been, he was always encouraging and supportive, and I appreciate him for that,” says Ingram. “I’m honored to be able to take over Deuce’s record because he’s a great player. I watched him growing up.”

And in the process of passing Deuce, Ingram sits atop a list of plenty of other Saints greats.

“To be able to say that in a storied and prestigious organization that’s had a lot of great runners come through and will continue to have them come through, is something to be proud of,” says Ingram. “I’m thankful.”

One of Ingram’s best and most underrated assets is his long-term health. You’re hard-pressed to find players that have an NFL career that’s this productive into their 11th season, let alone at running back. He continues to prove that age is just a number if you put in the work.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP confirmed an 8-year-old died after a car crash on I-20 in Lauderdale county Sunday afternoon.
8 -year-old dead after car crash in Lauderdale County
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
The family paid tribute to Dennis Huggins in a special Sunday service.
Family paid tribute to son that died in house fire 16 years ago
A Mother's Journey - Lynlee Nichols
‘I gave birth to a child I’d never seen’: A mother’s miracle COVID journey
Detrick Kelton Ocampo, 23, has been charged with killing his mother, Tanya Ocampo.
Son charged with killing his mother in Lauderdale County

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener