Meridian Fire Department donates fire truck to Southeast High School

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast High School students were gifted a fire truck for their law and public safety class Monday.

The class helps prepare students for careers in public safety and gives them some experience in the field before they graduate and have the opportunity to hit the workforce. Year two students have a bigger focus on fire fighting, and with the addition of a fire truck, students can gain more experience and fire training than previous classes.

Students will learn how to load and unload trucks, as well as how to attach hoses and how to properly run water through them.

Southeast is now one of the few schools in the state that offers this program and has an actual fire truck to aid instruction.

