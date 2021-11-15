Advertisement

Meridian Fire Department donates fire truck to Southeast High School

Truck will be used for students in law and public safety classes
MFD, Mayor Jimmie Smith, and Southeast Faculty
MFD, Mayor Jimmie Smith, and Southeast Faculty(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast High School students were gifted a fire truck for their law and public safety class Monday.

The class helps prepare students for careers in public safety and gives them some experience in the field before they graduate and have the opportunity to hit the workforce. Year two students have a bigger focus on fire fighting, and with the addition of a fire truck, students can gain more experience and fire training than previous classes.

Students will learn how to load and unload trucks, as well as how to attach hoses and how to properly run water through them.

Southeast is now one of the few schools in the state that offers this program and has an actual fire truck to aid instruction.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP confirmed an 8-year-old died after a car crash on I-20 in Lauderdale county Sunday afternoon.
8 -year-old dead after car crash in Lauderdale County
The family paid tribute to Dennis Huggins in a special Sunday service.
Family paid tribute to son that died in house fire 16 years ago
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
ALEA Highway Patrol said one man is dead after a car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 59,...
Eutaw man dead after car crash in Sumter County
11/13/21 MFB Alabama vs New Mexico State
AP Top 25: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia

Latest News

District 32 candidate Rod Hickman announced key endorsements Monday as he continues on the...
Senate District 32 candidate Rod Hickman receives endorsements
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, a semi-finalist for the Walter Camp college football player...
10 finalists unveiled for 2021 Conerly Trophy
Fifth graders could potentially be at risk for being held back because of their grade in math,...
Math counterpart to Alabama Literacy Act proposed
Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey announced Monday that eight companies have...
Miss. PSC: Eight companies receive notice for no-call violations