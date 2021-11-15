Milder days are ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a chilly start to the day, a southerly wind & sunshine will help temps land near 70 degrees this afternoon. This is seasonable, and it’s ideal for getting some yard work done. However, if you need slightly warmer temps in order for you to enjoy the outdoors, then you’ll love the next couple of days.

Thankfully, the next couple of mornings won’t be as cold. Tuesday morning will stay out of the 30s with mid-upper 40s expected, and Wednesday morning brings 50s. The afternoons will be nice & mild with mid 70s for Tuesday and mid-upper 70s for Hump Day. So, enjoy this above average trend because cooler weather will return to end the week.

The cooler temps will be left behind once a cold front crosses on Thursday. This front will also bring us our only chance of rain for the week. By Friday morning, there could be another frost with temps falling into the mid 30s...similar for Saturday morning.

