Miss. PSC: Eight companies receive notice for no-call violations

Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey announced Monday that eight companies have received notices for alleged violations of the state's No-Call law.(Source: WMC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey announced Monday that eight companies have received notices for alleged violations of the Mississippi No-Call law.

The eight companies suspected of violating the Mississippi Telephone Solicitation Act, Miss. Code Ann. § 77-3-701, et seq. include:
· AM Protection, Inc.
· Straight Marketing
· Student Loan Financial Assistance, LLC
· Thrio Inc.
· Crisp Marketing, LLC
· Transparent BPO, LLC
· Vacation Tour and Travel
· Zealous Services, Inc.

The PSC said an investigation by the commission and the Mississippi Attorney General found the companies have been calling numerous consumers whose numbers are on the Mississippi Do Not Call Registry, representing 180 complaints. The notices allow companies an informal opportunity to resolve the alleged violations before further litigation. If a company is found guilty of the violation, it is subject to a civil penalty of $10,000 for each violation.

“So far this year, Mississippi consumers have filed 13,090 complaints to our No Call Specialists in the Central District,” Bailey said. “Our efforts are strengthened when you report these calls, giving us ammunition to go after these companies as we continue our fight with support of the Attorney General’s team, specifically Special Assistant Attorney General James Rankin. Last week, we sent out a newsletter educating consumers about the technologies and tools needed to stop these calls, how to register for the No Call list, and how to report illegal telemarketers.”

Businesses and residents may register for the No Call program via mail, using the Mississippi No Call App, calling the toll free number 1-86NOCALLMS (1-866-622-5567) or by visiting the home page of the No Call program: https://www.psc.ms.gov/nocall/home. Should you receive an illegal telemarketing or fraudulent scam call or text message, you can file a complaint here or by using the app.

