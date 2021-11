Graveside services for Mrs. Anna Mae Barnett will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at John the Baptist Church Cemetery, Pachuta. There will not be a visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Barnett, 82, of New Orleans, LA, who passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in New Orleans.

