Rod Hickman holds meet and greet event Sunday

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Candidate for District 32 Rod Hickman made a campaign stop at the Café 35 Sunday.

Hickman held a meet-and-greet to talk with the public about his plans for the district. He spoke on education, healthcare, infrastructure, his vision for Mississippi, and the differences between him and his opponent.

Many familiar faces were spotted, at the event, such as Percy Bland, Joseph Norwood, Justin Curtis Creer, and even Sampson Jackson.

“I am passionate about Mississippi. I’m passionate about district 32. I think I have the educational background, the skills, and the experience to make a great senator for district 32. I am still getting out, knocking on doors, and meeting people. Things are sounding good. The people are sounding good. I believe that on November 23rd, the people will get out, and we’ll have me for the next state senator for District 32,” said Hickman.

The former candidate’s Stan Copland, Bradley Joseph Sudduth, and W.J. Coleman endorsed Dr. Minh Duong on November 10th.

