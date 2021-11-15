Advertisement

Rogers earns multiple awards after career performance against Auburn

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Will Rogers was selected as one of the Manning Award stars of the week, selected as SEC Offensive player of the week and is a finalist for the C Spire Conerly trophy following his record-setting rally at Auburn.

Rogers is having one of the best seasons in Mississippi State history as he leads the SEC and all of Power of Five football in passing yards (3,722) and completion percentage with 75.7 percent.

Rogers is quickly rising in MSU’s record book. Only a sophomore, yet the quarterback for the Dawgs holds MSU’s single-season and career records for 300-yard passing games.

In Saturday’s game versus Auburn, Rogers led Mississippi State to erase a 25-point deficit, the largest in program history. Rogers set a new school record with a career-high six touchdown passes and threw for 415 yards – his fourth 400-plus yard game of the season, which is also a Mississippi State record.

