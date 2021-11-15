Advertisement

Senate District 32 candidate Rod Hickman receives endorsements

District 32 candidate Rod Hickman announced key endorsements Monday as he continues on the...
District 32 candidate Rod Hickman announced key endorsements Monday as he continues on the campaign trail.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The runoff election for Senate District 32 is only a week away. Candidate Rod Hickman announced key endorsements as he continues on the campaign trail.

Hickman’s supporters gathered at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Monday morning. The chairman of the Lauderdale County Democrat Executive Committee, Ted Reynolds, the chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party, Tyree Irving, and former District 32 senator, Sampson Jackson, endorsed Hickman, saying he’s the person for the job.

“I’m excited about the future of this race. I’m excited about the future of District 32. I think these are people that boosted my resume in a sense. They are individuals that people trust, know, and can depend on. I think the fact they are endorsing me also lets people who may not know well enough, people that I may not have reached, will know they have somebody they can trust and depend on,” said Hickman.

“I choose to support Rod Hickman because I think we are standing at a critical juncture in our political lives. If we are not careful, we stand in danger of having a monolithic voice that will impose its will and its voice on us. I think we need to avoid that if at all possible. We can do that by helping to elect Rod Hickman,” said Irving.

Former District 32 candidates Stan Copeland, Bradley Joseph Sudduth, and W.J. Coleman have endorsed Hickman’s opponent, Dr. Minh Duong in the runoff, set for Tuesday, Nov. 23.

District 32 encompasses all of Kemper County, parts of Noxubee and Winston counties and fourteen precincts in Lauderdale County.

