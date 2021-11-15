Sunshine to start the work week, but rain is in the forecast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Calm weather will continue through the overnight hours on Sunday with clear skies and temperatures dropping into the upper 30′s. Clear skies will stick around for Monday with highs in the mid 60′s and lows in the lower 40′s. Clouds start to move back into the area for Tuesday with highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50′s. The warming trend will continue into Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70′s, lows in the mid 50′s. Showers and storms return for Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the lower 70′s. We’ll stay partly cloudy for Friday with highs in the upper 60′s and lows in the mid 50′s. We’ll remain dry for Saturday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60′s. A stray shower could pop up for Sunday, but most of us will stay dry with cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60′s.

