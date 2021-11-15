Advertisement

Threefoot Building has overcome many obstacles

Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to the opening of the Threefoot building after...
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to the opening of the Threefoot building after years of advocating for it to be restored.(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Threefoot Hotel has now been open for about two weeks, but it has been years and even decades in the making.

The historic 16-story building was added to the National Register of Historic Places back in 1979. The building operated as an office building for several decades but by the mid 1990′s had been mostly abandoned.

Several years ago, the Threefoot Preservation Society was formed to help save the building, which to their surprise, was met with quite a bit of opposition.

”Then Percy got in, the same proposal that we start stabilizing the building and start refurbishing it and starting building up interest in the building,” said Elliott Street, A Threefoot Building Historian and Archivist. “Then, Lord of mercy, I couldn’t believe there was so many people against it. What’s the deal? Why against it? Oh there’s a creek down there. Well there’s a creek in all the subdivisions in our basements.”

WTOK is your station for continued, in-depth coverage on the opening of the Threefoot Hotel and the excitement surrounding this historic event. Join us for a special night of live reports, special guest interviews and feature stories from this beautiful, landmark building Wednesday at 5:00 and 6:00.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP confirmed an 8-year-old died after a car crash on I-20 in Lauderdale county Sunday afternoon.
8 -year-old dead after car crash in Lauderdale County
The family paid tribute to Dennis Huggins in a special Sunday service.
Family paid tribute to son that died in house fire 16 years ago
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
ALEA Highway Patrol said one man is dead after a car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 59,...
Eutaw man dead after car crash in Sumter County
11/13/21 MFB Alabama vs New Mexico State
AP Top 25: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 806 new cases, 15 new deaths and 25...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 806 new cases, 16 new deaths reported from weekend
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Rogers earns multiple awards after career performance against Auburn
In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx,...
Designer brands are moving away from discount retailers
Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff, replacing former Congressman Jo...
Ivey names new top aide, first female to hold position