Threefoot Building has overcome many obstacles

The Threefoot Hotel has now been open for about two weeks, but it has been years and even decades in the making.

The historic 16-story building was added to the National Register of Historic Places back in 1979. The building operated as an office building for several decades but by the mid 1990′s had been mostly abandoned.

Several years ago, the Threefoot Preservation Society was formed to help save the building, which to their surprise, was met with quite a bit of opposition.

”Then Percy got in, the same proposal that we start stabilizing the building and start refurbishing it and starting building up interest in the building,” said Elliott Street, A Threefoot Building Historian and Archivist. “Then, Lord of mercy, I couldn’t believe there was so many people against it. What’s the deal? Why against it? Oh there’s a creek down there. Well there’s a creek in all the subdivisions in our basements.”

