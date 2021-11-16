Capital murder trial starts in Neshoba County murder case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - James Kelly junior began his capital murder trial today.

Kelly was one of two people charged with capital murder after DeMarcus Houston’s body was found in a pond in 2019.

The other, Tyrone Braxton, pled guilty to manslaughter and is serving 20 years.

The day started with opening arguments and statements from key witnesses. including Braxton, and law enforcement involved in the case, and the court was sent into recess at about 4:30 p.m.

“There’s not going to be a sentencing phase, they call it a bifurcated trial,” 8th Circuit Court District Attorney, Steve Kilgore, said. “In which the first half, the jury decides whether or not the defendant is guilty or not guilty and then you have a whole different trial to determine what punishment will be set by the jury.”

The trial continues Tuesday at 9 a.m. WTOK will keep you updated as this story develops.

