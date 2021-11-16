Advertisement

Capital murder trial starts in Neshoba County murder case

Mugshot of James Kelly
Mugshot of James Kelly(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - James Kelly junior began his capital murder trial today.

Kelly was one of two people charged with capital murder after DeMarcus Houston’s body was found in a pond in 2019.

The other, Tyrone Braxton, pled guilty to manslaughter and is serving 20 years.

The day started with opening arguments and statements from key witnesses. including Braxton, and law enforcement involved in the case, and the court was sent into recess at about 4:30 p.m.

“There’s not going to be a sentencing phase, they call it a bifurcated trial,” 8th Circuit Court District Attorney, Steve Kilgore, said. “In which the first half, the jury decides whether or not the defendant is guilty or not guilty and then you have a whole different trial to determine what punishment will be set by the jury.”

The trial continues Tuesday at 9 a.m. WTOK will keep you updated as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP confirmed an 8-year-old died after a car crash on I-20 in Lauderdale county Sunday afternoon.
8 -year-old dead after car crash in Lauderdale County
11/13/21 MFB Alabama vs New Mexico State
AP Top 25: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia
The family paid tribute to Dennis Huggins in a special Sunday service.
Family paid tribute to son that died in house fire 16 years ago
Detrick Kelton Ocampo, 23, has been charged with killing his mother, Tanya Ocampo.
Son charged with killing his mother in Lauderdale County
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say

Latest News

Co-workers remember Tanya Ocampo
Co-workers remember Tanya Ocampo
Senate District 32 candidate Rod Hickman receives endorsements
Senate District 32 candidate Rod Hickman receives endorsements
Meridian Fire Department donates fire truck to Southeast High School
Meridian Fire Department donates fire truck to Southeast High School
MSU's Will Rogers leads historic comeback