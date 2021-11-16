Advertisement

Crimenet 11_15_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Robert Edward Life.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Robert Edward Life.

Life is a 54-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′10″ in height, weighing 190 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Life can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

