‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution

Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in New Albany, Miss. She was 12 years old when her stepfather, David Neal Cox, terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her, and killed her mother, Kim Kirk Cox, in May 2010 at a home in Sherman, Miss. The Mississippi Supreme Court set an execution date of Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, for Cox after he said he wanted to surrender all appeals. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman is scheduled to be a witness when her stepfather is executed this week.

David Neal Cox is set to die by lethal injection Wednesday for the 2010 killing of his wife, Kim Kirk Cox.

He also pleaded guilty to other crimes, including sexually assaulting his then 12-year-old stepdaughter in front of her dying mother.

The stepdaughter, Lindsey Cox, is now 23 years old.

She tells The Associated Press that she had long wanted David Cox to sit in prison. She says that now, she is OK with the execution.

This will be Mississippi’s first execution since 2012.

