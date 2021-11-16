Graveside services for Judy Radcliffe Briggs, 68, of the Scott Mountain Community will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 2 P.M. at the Camp Springs Cemetery with Rev. Derrick Clark officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty-minutes prior to the service.

Judy passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at her home. She was born May 16, 1953, in Choctaw County, Alabama, to William Edward Radcliffe and Mamie Maybell Turner Radcliffe. She was a precious lady who loved her family and grandchildren dearly, and she is going to be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, R.D. Briggs of (Scott Mt. Community) Butler; children, Scott Williamson of Union Springs; James Eric Williamson (Joyce) of Butler; Kelley Briggs (Maggie) of Gilbertown; and Heath Briggs (Tiffany) of Butler; grandchildren; Jamie Williamson, Charlie Williamson Bonner (Jonathan), Jordan Williamson (Trevor Brooks), Jimmie Scott Williamson, Madison Briggs, Kaleb Briggs, and Kayden Briggs; great-grandchildren, Rylan, Jaxon, Peyton, Blakelynn, and Chloe; brothers, David Radcliffe (Dona) of Tuscaloosa; William “Buddy” Radcliffe of Ft. Meyers, FL; Jackie Radcliffe of Butler; sisters, Sybil Rogers (Richard “Dickie”) of Sweet Water; and Sue Hearn (Willie) of Butler; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Billy Ray Radcliffe; and sisters, Shirley Radcliffe and Martha Powell.

Pallbearers: Brandon Thornton, Tracy Skelton, Trevor Brooks, Andy Becton, Allen McIlwain, and Jimmy Graham

Honorary Pallbearers: Willie Hearn, Dickie Rogers, Jonathan Bonner.

