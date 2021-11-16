Kindergarten readiness scores in Miss. fall during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The percentage of Mississippi children considered ready for kindergarten has fallen during the pandemic. The Mississippi Department of Education on Friday released the latest assessment results.

The Kindergarten Readiness Assessment showed 31.8% scored kindergarten-ready this year. That is down from 36.6% in 2019 and 36.1% in 2018. Dr. Carey Wright, the state superintendent of education, said it is further proof of the pandemic’s impact on students.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that the 2021 Pre-Kindergarten Readiness assessment also showed a decline in readiness with 13% of four-year-old students tested at or above the threshold. That is down from nearly 16% in 2019.