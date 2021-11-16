Lady Eagles surge in 4th quarter over EMCC

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Lady Eagles beat the EMCC Lady Lions at home 61-54 in a big comeback victory.

The end of the first half was a close 22-21 game with the Lions leading. The second half was a different story as they Lions got out to a seven point lead to start the third quarter and it became difficult for the Eagles to come back. Every time MCC got the lead down to two, the Lions would go on a run to re-establish dominance.

The last three minutes of the 4th quarter is where the Eagles shined as the defense got constant turnovers and scored as well to eventually take a one-point 55-54 lead with a minute and thirty seconds left in regulation.

Once MCC got the lead, they never gave it up.

Amberly Brown led the way for the Lady Eagles with 15 points and just behind her was Callie Cowan with 12 points. EMCC’s leading scorer was Shakira Wilson with 18 points.

With this win, the Lady Eagles get to .500 on the season at 3-3, while the Lady Lions are 2-3.

