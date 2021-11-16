Advertisement

Lady Eagles surge in 4th quarter over EMCC

The Meridian Community College Lady Eagles beat the EMCC Lady Lions at home 61-54 in a big...
The Meridian Community College Lady Eagles beat the EMCC Lady Lions at home 61-54 in a big comeback victory.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Lady Eagles beat the EMCC Lady Lions at home 61-54 in a big comeback victory.

The end of the first half was a close 22-21 game with the Lions leading. The second half was a different story as they Lions got out to a seven point lead to start the third quarter and it became difficult for the Eagles to come back. Every time MCC got the lead down to two, the Lions would go on a run to re-establish dominance.

The last three minutes of the 4th quarter is where the Eagles shined as the defense got constant turnovers and scored as well to eventually take a one-point 55-54 lead with a minute and thirty seconds left in regulation.

Once MCC got the lead, they never gave it up.

Amberly Brown led the way for the Lady Eagles with 15 points and just behind her was Callie Cowan with 12 points. EMCC’s leading scorer was Shakira Wilson with 18 points.

With this win, the Lady Eagles get to .500 on the season at 3-3, while the Lady Lions are 2-3.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP confirmed an 8-year-old died after a car crash on I-20 in Lauderdale county Sunday afternoon.
8 -year-old dead after car crash in Lauderdale County
11/13/21 MFB Alabama vs New Mexico State
AP Top 25: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia
The family paid tribute to Dennis Huggins in a special Sunday service.
Family paid tribute to son that died in house fire 16 years ago
Detrick Kelton Ocampo, 23, has been charged with killing his mother, Tanya Ocampo.
Son charged with killing his mother in Lauderdale County
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say

Latest News

MSU's Will Rogers leads historic comeback
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, a semi-finalist for the Walter Camp college football player...
10 finalists unveiled for 2021 Conerly Trophy
There have been reports by the USDA that some white-tailed deer in 32 counties across Illinois,...
Things to know about deer hunting season and COVID-19
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Rogers earns multiple awards after career performance against Auburn