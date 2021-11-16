Advertisement

Meridian author reads original book to Northeast Lauderdale Elementary students

Meridian author reads to students
Meridian author reads to students(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A retired teacher made a special visit to Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School Tuesday.

As a retired educator, Kathy Brookshire knows the importance of reading. She set out to write her own book after retiring from teaching and she returned to her old workplace to read her original book, Muska and Friends, to students.

“Of course, I want children to read. Reading makes all the difference in the world. Any time you read you learn something new. This book, I hope, teaches children about animal responsibility. It will teach them about love and kindness and compassion,” said Brookshire.

Each student got to take home their very own copy of Muska and Friends and Brookshire even donated a copy to the school library.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP confirmed an 8-year-old died after a car crash on I-20 in Lauderdale county Sunday afternoon.
8 -year-old dead after car crash in Lauderdale County
A makeshift memorial for Tanya Ocampo, 42, was set up Monday in Smith Hall at MCC, right...
Co-workers remember Tanya Ocampo
11/13/21 MFB Alabama vs New Mexico State
AP Top 25: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia
Gov. Tate Reeves and Accelerate Mississippi Executive Director, Ryan Miller, will discuss the...
Eliminating income tax, critical race theory included in Gov. Reeves’ 2023 budget proposal
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 15, 2021

Latest News

FILE - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other...
Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill
Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.
Chick-fil-A to be closed Christmas weekend
Capital murder trial starts in Neshoba County murder case
Capital murder trial starts in Neshoba County murder case
Lady Eagles surge in 4th quarter over EMCC