Meridian author reads original book to Northeast Lauderdale Elementary students

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A retired teacher made a special visit to Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School Tuesday.

As a retired educator, Kathy Brookshire knows the importance of reading. She set out to write her own book after retiring from teaching and she returned to her old workplace to read her original book, Muska and Friends, to students.

“Of course, I want children to read. Reading makes all the difference in the world. Any time you read you learn something new. This book, I hope, teaches children about animal responsibility. It will teach them about love and kindness and compassion,” said Brookshire.

Each student got to take home their very own copy of Muska and Friends and Brookshire even donated a copy to the school library.

