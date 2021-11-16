Miss. lawmakers tout $38.8 million for infrastructure projects

“These grants represent a substantial investment in transportation infrastructure in Jackson, Long Beach, and East Mississippi,” said Wicker. “Drivers in Jackson and Long Beach can expect better access to key corridors, while officials in Wayne, Greene and George counties can begin planning to fill a gap in freight rail service. I will continue working to help Mississippi communities access the resources they need to complete their infrastructure projects.”



“Each of these intermodal transportation projects have the potential to bring significant change to communities and generate jobs, whether in an urban setting like Jackson or less populated areas in East Mississippi or the Gulf Coast,” Hyde-Smith said. “I commend these communities for submitting successful forward-looking applications, and I look forward to continuing to work with the delegation to assist our communities.”



“Investing in America’s infrastructure is critical to the success of our nation and our great state. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, securing funding for opportunities like these RAISE grants remains a top priority. This is the third consecutive year South Mississippi has received highly competitive federal investments in local infrastructure improvement projects. These improvements are imperative to expanding our growing tourism industry, supporting the new businesses calling South Mississippi home, and creating safe evacuation routes from severe weather. These brick-and-mortar improvements are the kind of infrastructure that Mississippians want and need,” said Palazzo.



“These funds are a welcomed investment in critical areas of the state. In my district, Hinds County and the City of Jackson will deliver on increased safety and connectivity for the community through the Medgar Evers Boulevard reconstruction project. The improvements and additions to this primary corridor will help increase connection to historical parts of the capital city, provide access for agricultural and industrial commerce, and provide new opportunities to our district. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with the Mississippi delegation and local leaders to support this project in Hinds County and the City of Jackson to create an even better place to live, worship, and raise a family,” Guest said.



The $20 million grant for Jackson will help complete reconstruction of Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson by making improvements from Woodrow Wilson Boulevard to Northside Drive near Interstate 220.

The $16.8 million grant for Long Beach will help fund the first phase of a five lane roadway along Beatline Parkway, improving connectivity from HWY 90 to I-10 and linking Long Beach, Pass Christian, and other parts of Harrison County.



The RAISE Grant program is highly competitive, and is one of the few DOT discretionary programs for which regional and local governments can directly compete for multimodal transportation funding. The program replaced the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation grants program and the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant program.