Memorial services with military honors will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Burial will immediately follow the service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Charlie L Harrison, age 87, of Lauderdale passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi.

Charlie was born in Philadelphia, Mississippi to Benjamin and Lenora Harrison, and was the big brother to Marlene, Dorothy, Frank Allen, and Perry. He spent his early years exploring the land around the Chunky River, where he served as a lifeguard at Chunky Shoals. He served as a Paratrooper for the United States Army before joining his father at Harrison and Son House Movers. He later worked as a Project Manager for W G Yates and Son Construction in Philadelphia, before retiring in 2006.When not working, Charlie could be found with family and friends, either on the lake or at classic car shows. He was an enthusiastic water-skier, but his passion was in kite skiing. He was the national champion for that sport in 1974. He spent countless hours teaching others how to ski or fly, mainly at Hoover Lake in Rankin county and Dalewood in Lauderdale county. He loved his times there with his people.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Sinnie McManus Harrison; children – Donna (Tommy), Chuck (Alexei), Charla (Darren), and Michael (Micki); grandchildren - Allyson (Brad), Chance, Brittney (Brandon), Travis, Sydney, and John; great-grandchildren - Riley, Reed, Kensley, Madison, Lawson, Tuff, and Jack; siblings - Marlene and Perry; and the many other family and friends that loved him so much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Dorothy, his brother Frank Allen, and his grandson Harrison.

