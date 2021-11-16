Advertisement

Plans for 100th anniversary of Miss America under wraps

Miss Mississippi is preparing to represent this state at the national competition
Holly Brand says the song she will perform will be a secret until preliminary competition at...
Holly Brand says the song she will perform will be a secret until preliminary competition at Miss America in December.(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are still waiting for the announcement on which network will carry the 100th anniversary of Miss America.

Also top secret, the song Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand, will perform in talent. Brand is hoping to be the fifth state representative to win the national title and the second Miss Mississippi from Meridian.

Brand says the song she will sing during the national competition will be a surprise.
Brand says the song she will sing during the national competition will be a surprise.(WLBT)

Brand says she is planning to sing on the Miss America stage.

Brand said, “I will be singing but it’s a surprise. So the Miss America preliminaries this year will be live streamed and as soon as I get information I’ll be posting them on my Facebook and Instagram accounts but they will be live streamed so I can’t say anything now. But once the live stream happens then I’ll probably be posting videos after as well and you can watch it.”

Brand’s musical talent goes beyond singing. She plays four instruments.

“I’m a classically trained pianist, I took it for over 10 years. I love the piano. I also play the ukulele which is kind of a unique instrument for a Mississippi girl but I taught myself how to play when I was 16 and love that instrument. I also used to play the mandolin and I can do a couple of things on the drums, like I can keep the beat with a band of people. So those are my instruments,” Brand said.

Her goal is to become a Contemporary Christian Artist after she completes her graduate degree.

Brand said, “I love school and educating myself and I just graduated from Alabama with a degree in Communication Studies and so after my year is done I’ll go back and get my Masters in Communications free because of Miss America.”

Brand says she is grateful customers helped keep her store afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brand says she is grateful customers helped keep her store afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Miss Mississippi Corporation)

Miss Mississippi already owns a store, Brand New You in Meridian, and understands the struggles of business owners during the pandemic.

“I love my store. I love our customer base. I feel that we have such an amazing community of customers that are so supportive, who kept us afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. I haven’t been able to go back as much with my appearances and my new job,” said Brand.

Brand will leave in a few weeks for Connecticut for the 100th anniversary of Miss America.

Brand said, “There’s a lot of production information that we were just given, but it’s completely confidential. And I think Miss America just wants to make it a huge surprise for the 100th anniversary. There’s only, we always have the Miss America competition, but there is only one 100th anniversary Miss America competition so I’m excited. I think they’ve got a great show put together and I’m excited for people to watch it on December 16th.”

