Rain showers, a meteor shower, and a lunar eclipse: all in one week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The chill is relaxing, and warming will step us toward our next rain maker.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next rain maker is on track to arrive on Thursday. A cold front will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms through our area during the early afternoon. The showers and storms will end, and the clouds should clear out of here to make for optimal viewing of the Lunar Eclipse in the predawn hours of Friday.

Lunar Eclipse

The lunar eclipse will happen from just after midnight to around 6 AM Friday morning. Best viewing is from 1 AM through about 4:30 AM. The eclipse will cover about 97% of the moon.

Lenoids Meteor Shower

This week is a good one for the star gazers. Before that partial lunar eclipse, the Leonids Meteor Shower will peak late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. This shower usually gives us a view of 10-15 meteors per hour, but this shower occasionally is considerably more active. Watch between midnight and sunrise in the northeastern sky. The meteors will appear to come from Leo the Lion.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be clear and not as cold. The low temperature will be near 50 degrees. Tuesday will be warmer beneath a mainly sunny sky. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday will warm and cloud up ahead of Thursday’s rain. After the cold front passes, the rain will exit and we’ll get another wave of chill late this week and this weekend.

