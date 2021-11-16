Rush administers its first pediatric COVID vaccine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems said it vaccinated its first pediatric patient for COVID-19 Monday. The vaccines were recently authorized for ages 5 to eleven.

Local pediatrician, Dr. Tonia Barton, said youngsters should be vaccinated, because the Delta variant has caused severe cases even in children. Plus, she says it can protect other people as well.

”They’re (children) also known to be asymptomatic carriers, so the fact that they’re vaccinated will protect our more vulnerable members of our society,” said Dr. Barton.

Appointments for the pediatric vaccine are now being accepted at: Family Medical Clinic

1500 Highway 19 North

Meridian, MS 39307

For appointments: 601.696.3232



Rush Central Clinic

1221 24th Avenue

Meridian, MS 39301

For appointments: 601-486-4210

