Rush administers its first pediatric COVID vaccine

Rush Health Systems said it administered its first pediatric COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems said it vaccinated its first pediatric patient for COVID-19 Monday. The vaccines were recently authorized for ages 5 to eleven.

Local pediatrician, Dr. Tonia Barton, said youngsters should be vaccinated, because the Delta variant has caused severe cases even in children. Plus, she says it can protect other people as well.

”They’re (children) also known to be asymptomatic carriers, so the fact that they’re vaccinated will protect our more vulnerable members of our society,” said Dr. Barton.

Appointments for the pediatric vaccine are now being accepted at:
Family Medical Clinic
1500 Highway 19 North
Meridian, MS 39307
For appointments: 601.696.3232

Rush Central Clinic
1221 24th Avenue
Meridian, MS 39301
For appointments: 601-486-4210

