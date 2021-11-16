Warmer temps for mid-week, but a cool down is on the way

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ll start off Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid 50′s. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70′s for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine to go around. Lows for Tuesday will be in the lower 50′s.Clouds will begin to increase for Wednesday but no rain will fall, temperatures will reach into the mid 70′s. A cold front swings through the area late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing showers and storms along.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 60′s. Sunshine returns for Friday but temperatures will struggle to climb out of the mid-to-upper 50′s with lows in the upper 30′s.We’ll keep the sunshine for Saturday and will see temperatures climbing into the upper 60′s. By Sunday and Monday clouds return to the area and a stray shower can’t be ruled out with highs near 70.

