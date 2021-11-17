ALDOT mishap leads to multiple wrecks

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 in the southbound lane near Exit 71B caused a lane closure Wednesday morning.

A loan-mower was cutting grass roadside when it struck and knocked down a light pole across the southbound lanes. Other vehicles swerved and were involved in two separate crashes.

A commercial vehicle ran off the road and struck a guardrail. The other crash involved three commercial vehicles and a pickup truck. Only one injury was initially reported.

The Alabama Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division were also on scene.

