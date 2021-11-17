Advertisement

ALDOT mishap leads to multiple wrecks

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 in Tuscaloosa caused a lane closure Wednesday morning.
A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 in Tuscaloosa caused a lane closure Wednesday morning.(wbrc)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 in the southbound lane near Exit 71B caused a lane closure Wednesday morning.

A loan-mower was cutting grass roadside when it struck and knocked down a light pole across the southbound lanes. Other vehicles swerved and were involved in two separate crashes.

A commercial vehicle ran off the road and struck a guardrail. The other crash involved three commercial vehicles and a pickup truck. Only one injury was initially reported.

The Alabama Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division were also on scene.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of James Kelly
Kelly found guilty of capital murder
James Kelly yelled expletives as he was transported after the verdict.
James Kelly convicted of capital murder, victim’s family and prosecutors react
A makeshift memorial for Tanya Ocampo, 42, was set up Monday in Smith Hall at MCC, right...
Co-workers remember Tanya Ocampo
FILE
Favre Enterprises, Brett Dibiase and other cases sent to attorney general by auditor
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 16, 2021

Latest News

Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Defendant takes stand in trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
East Mississippi Community College announced its Licensed Practical Nursing program is...
EMCC reinstating its LPN program
The advisory says that in recent months, Iran has exploited computer vulnerabilities exposed by...
Iran-backed hackers accused of targeting critical US sectors
EPA, lawmakers inch toward limit on toxic chemical leaching into drinking water
EPA, lawmakers inch toward limit on toxic chemical leaching into drinking water