Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl from Idaho

An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been seen in Nevada and Arizona.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been seen in Nevada and Arizona.

Authorities believe she is in danger.

Alaina has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt and gray boots.

Authorities say Alaina may be with 41-year-old Elizabeth Crofts.

Crofts is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 185 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2004 silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

If you see Alaina or Crofts, please call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP confirmed an 8-year-old died after a car crash on I-20 in Lauderdale county Sunday afternoon.
8 -year-old dead after car crash in Lauderdale County
Mugshot of James Kelly
Kelly found guilty of capital murder
A makeshift memorial for Tanya Ocampo, 42, was set up Monday in Smith Hall at MCC, right...
Co-workers remember Tanya Ocampo
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 15, 2021
11/13/21 MFB Alabama vs New Mexico State
AP Top 25: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia

Latest News

James Kelly yells at WTOK reporter as he is escorted from the courthouse
James Kelly charged with capital murder, victim’s family and prosecutors react
The Coast Guard rescued 10, including at least one small child, from flooding in the Forks,...
Northwest Storm: ‘Devastating’ flood damage, 1 dead in BC
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee
Near-historic floods have displaced hundreds from their homes in Washington state.
Near historic floods devastate and displace