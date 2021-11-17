Advertisement

City council votes for potential officer pay raises

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian city council approved a potential pay raise for the Meridian Police Department’s officers.

The council is planning to eliminate twelve police officer positions out of the 50 vacant positions to fund the pay raise. The council said the pay increase is one of several steps the city has taken to help recruit and retain officers.

“This process is to allocate the money so that the chief and administration to look at the actually raises part, but we want to get that money allocated from them. We showed our support for the police department and she can take it. She can work with the administration and the finance department to dictate how that money is spent,” said Ward 3 Councilman Joe Norwood Ward.

“I believe we need to increase police pay but we need to do it pragmatically. We don’t need to do it in spurts. We need to raise salaries in every department,” said Mayor Jimmie Smith.

The council proposes to raise officer pay up to $20 per hour.

