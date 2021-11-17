City of Meridian Arrest Report November 17, 2021
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RILEY MYERS
|1997
|3210 HICKORY FELLOWSHIP RD HICKORY, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 2WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|ROBERT V MORRISON
|1959
|3610 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|CHARLANNE N SCHWINDAMAN
|1963
|335 BEVERLY CIR CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
|WILLIE BROWN
|1962
|526 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|HEIDI HEBLON
|1979
|3658 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 16, 2021 at 6:00 AM to November 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.