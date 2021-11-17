Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 17, 2021

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RILEY MYERS19973210 HICKORY FELLOWSHIP RD HICKORY, MSSHOPLIFTING X 2WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
ROBERT V MORRISON19593610 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
CHARLANNE N SCHWINDAMAN1963335 BEVERLY CIR CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MSSHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
WILLIE BROWN1962526 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
HEIDI HEBLON19793658 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 16, 2021 at 6:00 AM to November 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

