Closer look at Enterprise Football’s dominating season

The Enterprise Bulldogs beat the defending 3A State champions Magee 21-14 to move on the third round of the playoffs. The Bulldogs remain undefeated, which was a mindset that was made by the players in the beginning of the year.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Bulldogs beat the defending 3A State champions Magee 21-14 to move on the third round of the playoffs. The Bulldogs remain undefeated, which was a mindset that was made by the players in the beginning of the year.

“You know the kids have exceeded a whole lot of expectations, but we asked them at the beginning of the year to set a simple goal,” said Kelly Jimmerson, head coach for Enterprise. “We wanted to win the division but we wanted to do it one game at a time. Be our best every play, win each play, and then we’ll worry about the outcome at the end of it,” Jimmerson said.

Leading Enterprise this season is quarterback Derryon Gray, who has had a career year with the bulldogs. Gray along with other seniors had to slip into new roles before the season started.

“Becoming a leader this year, I mean really stepping up. Last year, he didn’t have to be a leader because we had so many seniors but this year, and it’s not just Derryon, it’s a lot of them. Ced Jackson, Gavyn Dear, Blake Wilkins and those guys,” Jimmerson said. “Derryon has done a really good job of when we’re not doing so well, of kind of rallying the guys and getting them back on the same page with us,” he said.

The Enterprise Bulldog crowd always packs the stadium and they have played a huge part in the postseason.

“Our fans over this run have been amazing,” Jimmerson said. “You could feel the energy they brought and our kids can feel that obviously,” he said. “Our atmosphere, our community, this is what they love. They love the game of football here and it shows every Friday night,” he said.

The Bulldogs will take on Jefferson Davis County this Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m

