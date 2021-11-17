ECCC announces staff, faculty awards
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College announced its 2021 recipients for staff and faculty awards.
Brenda Cheatham, of Philadelphia, who is administrative assistant to the vice president for student services, received the college’s 2021 Excellence with Class Award as the outstanding staff member. The award comes with a $500 check from the ECCC Foundation. Cheatham has been employed in the office of Student Services since 2005.
Welding instructor, Gerald Jordan, of Carthage, received the college’s 2021 Excellence in Teaching & Learning Award as the outstanding faculty member. It also came with a $500 check from the ECCC Alumni Association. Jordan has worked in the college’s Career & Technical Division since 1998.
