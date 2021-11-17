EMCC reinstating its LPN program

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College announced its Licensed Practical Nursing program is returning to the Scooba campus after 19 years. Classes begin Jan. 10, 2022. The deadline to apply is Dec. 3, 2021.

Fifteen students will be accepted into the initial class. EMCC said students who successfully complete the one-year course will graduate in December 2022. In the program, students are prepared to practice under the supervision of a registered nurse, a physician or a licensed dentist.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic there is a nursing shortage in that area. We’ve had community members and healthcare facility representatives express the need for a Practical Nursing program on the Scooba campus.”

Emerson said when her division conducted a needs assessment to determine if the LPN program should be reinstated at the Scooba campus, they received affirmation from the John C. Stennis Memorial Hospital in DeKalb and the Noxubee Medical Complex in Macon, as well as from Kemper County High School and the John C. Stennis Vocational Complex. The college also cited medical journals reporting a growing need for more nurses to treat an aging population.

Classes will be taught out of Hawkins Hall where the program will have its own dedicated classroom space, instructors’ offices and a lab that meets state accreditation requirements. Two instructors have been hired to teach the course. They are, Linda Farmer, a nurse practitioner from Meridian who has more than four decades experience in the nursing field, and Chiquita Jones of Philadelphia, who earned her LPN certification at EMCC before completing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Southern Mississippi.

For more information about the LPN program on the Scooba campus, including how to apply, call Division of Nursing and Allied Health Office Manager Kim Calvert at 662.243.1910. Information about the program, including an admission packet, is also available online at www.eastms.edu. Click on the “Programs” tab, then “Division of Nursing & Allied Health” and “Practical Nursing.”

